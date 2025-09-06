Arch Manning throws 4 touchdowns in win vs San Jose State: How does it compare to Eli and Peyton’s college single-game TD records?

The highlight performance of Arch Manning vs San Jose State in his first home start—throwing four touchdown passes and adding a rushing score—raises a natural question: what was the record for most touchdown passes in a single game during the college careers of his uncles, Eli and Peyton?

The outstanding showing by Steve Sarkisian’s starting quarterback saw him throw four touchdown passes — all in the first half — showcasing his full talent in a dominant display, and in many ways redeeming himself after last week’s showing against Ohio State.

Unfortunately for him, he wasn’t able to match the record set by both Eli at Ole Miss and Peyton at Tennessee — with each throwing six touchdown passes in a single game, their personal best in college football.

Still, Arch quickly put to rest any doubts about his talent, dismantling his opponent from the opening snap and leading his Longhorns to a dominant home victory.

Matthew Caldwell #18 of the Texas Longhorns congratulates Arch Manning.

A historic defeat for Eli and Ole Miss

Ole Miss legend Eli Manning showcased his elite talent in one of college football’s most memorable games, throwing for a career-high six touchdown passes in a single contest.

While the performance cemented his status as a top quarterback, the game itself is remembered for a different reason: a heartbreaking loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on November 23, 2001.

In an epic seven-overtime battle, Manning’s incredible effort wasn’t enough to secure the win, leaving fans with a bittersweet memory of a legendary passing performance in a devastating defeat.

Peyton Manning’s College Football record

In what would be a preview of his future NFL greatness, Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning put on a masterful display, setting a career-high with six touchdown passes in a dominant victory.

This legendary performance occurred on November 22, 1997, as Manning picked apart the Kentucky Wildcats defense in a decisive 59-31 win.

The game served as a powerful exclamation point on a Heisman-caliber season, solidifying his legacy as one of the most prolific passers to ever take the field in college football.

