The Kansas City Chiefs have lost some important pieces after winning the Super Bowl in February, but they’re still going into the 2023 NFL season with their star duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Their presence gives Kansas City enough reasons to believe, even if the rest of the league will try to dethrone them. The Chiefs have been competitive since Mahomes entered the league, though they have yet to win back-to-back championships.

That could be extra motivation for Andy Reid’s team. Kelce, meanwhile, warns he has already turned the page as he seeks to win another championship with the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce warns rivals he’s hungry for another ring

“As sick as it sounds, I’m over last year,” Kelce said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m ready to keep things moving forward. You know, I think it will be cool for the fans, for the Hunt Family to be able to put another banner up, and that’ll be a moment for them.

“For me right now, I’m focused on beating the Detroit Lions, not really focused on any of the other stuff that goes on for the first game of the year. I just kind of put the past in the past and keep it moving. I have more goals, more objectives, new team, and the sense of urgency to keep winning, baby.”

How many rings does Travis Kelce have?

Travis Kelce has won the Super Bowl on two occasions, both of them with the Chiefs (2020 and 2023).

How many years does Travis Kelce have left in his contract?

Travis Kelce is under contract through the 2025 NFL season.