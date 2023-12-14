TheKansas City Chiefs are going through it right now. Their WR room is one of the least impressive in the entire NFL, and Patrick Mahomes seems to be boiling with frustration right now.

That was evident in their loss to the Buffalo Bills when Mahomes burst out at the referees for not telling Kadarius Toney that he was offsides on a potential game-winning touchdown.

That was yet another loss that could be on one of his skill players. And given his history of subpar performances dating back to his days with the New York Giants, some Chiefs fans are asking for Toney’s head.

With that in mind, superstar TE Travis Kelce addressed the situation on his ‘New Heights’ podcast with his brother Jason, and he made sure to make it loud and clear that the team still has Toney’s back.

Travis Kelce Defends Kadarius Toney

“You can say what you want about him being in the neutral zone here and there. He lined up like that all game, didn’t get warned, blah blah blah, don’t call it in that position. You can’t put it in the refs’ hands in that position,” Kelce said.

Kelce claimed that he had no regrets about throwing him the football, adding that he would do the same over and over if he had to do so because he’s so confident in his skills:

“We talk about plays like this all the time, especially in critical moments,” Kelce added. “I love KT. If we get the opportunity again I’m going to throw that sh*t right to his chest again.“

The tight end also talked about Toney’s talent and skills, adding there’s just no way to think he’s not a talented player if you take a look at the tape and the things he’s capable of doing.

Even so, Toney has been quite underwhelming this season, and given his past with the Giants, the fans have every right to be worried about this being a perennial trend.