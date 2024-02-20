The Kansas City Chiefs are the team to beat in the National Football League, and they’ll continue to be so for as long as they have their Super Bowl-winning core together.

Needless to say, that includes Travis Kelce, who has a case for being the greatest tight end in the history of this game, or at least one of the greatest. Still, he’s not going to be around forever.

We’ve seen the physical burden that professional football can take on a player, and Kelce is no exception to that rule. So, now that he’s built a successful brand of his own, he’s considering options for his future, according to a report by Mike Florio.

Kansas City Chiefs Is Exploring Non-Football Projects

“Via Emily Smith of TheWrap.com, the Chiefs tight end is exploring a variety of non-football projects. Per the report, ‘Kelce and his team are considering movie roles, developing unscripted shows for the star, exploring comedy opportunities and pursuing product endorsements,'” wrote Florio for ProFootballTalk.

This is far from a surprise, as Kelce has now become even more famous because of his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, gaining a huge following on social media:

“Smith writes that multiple top filmmakers, including White Locus producer David Bernad, flew to Kansas City to talk to Kelce about a reality show that he hopes to produce and to appear in,” Florio added.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have helped the Chiefs become the latest dynasty, and they will now strive to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Kelce clearly still has plenty left in the tank, and the Chiefs will be wise to try and convince him to prolong his career for as long as possible. Even so, he might be set to make even more money away from the gridiron.