Chiefs turn the page on Matt Nagy by bringing back another Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs are moving forward and no longer want to waste time with Matt Nagy, with a Super Bowl–proven coordinator lined up to help Andy Reid next season.

By Richard Tovar

Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
© by Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesAndy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs no longer appear interested in negotiating a new contract with Matt Nagy. Instead, the team is reportedly prepared to bring back Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, a role he knows well and a familiar presence for head coach Andy Reid.

The report came from Tom Pelissero on X: “Reunion: All signs are pointing towards Eric Bieniemy returning to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator, sources say.” The post drew more than 140,000 views and strongly suggests that Nagy will not return.

Pelissero also noted that Bieniemy was a key member of Reid’s staff from 2013 to 2022, a stretch widely credited with helping turn the Chiefs into one of the NFL’s most dominant teams.

Developing story…

