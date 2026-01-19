Chiefs turn the page on Matt Nagy by bringing back another Super Bowl champion with Andy Reid in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs no longer appear interested in negotiating a new contract with Matt Nagy. Instead, the team is reportedly prepared to bring back Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, a role he knows well and a familiar presence for head coach Andy Reid.

The report came from Tom Pelissero on X: “Reunion: All signs are pointing towards Eric Bieniemy returning to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator, sources say.” The post drew more than 140,000 views and strongly suggests that Nagy will not return.

Pelissero also noted that Bieniemy was a key member of Reid’s staff from 2013 to 2022, a stretch widely credited with helping turn the Chiefs into one of the NFL’s most dominant teams.

Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy with the Kansas City Chiefs

Developing story…