Dolphins hire Jeff Hafley: Which NFL teams are still looking for a new HC in 2026?

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins are closing in on a deal to hire Jeff Hafley as their new head coach. This also means the Green Bay Packers are in need of a new defensive coordinator.
As for the team’s head coaching search, still a few teams remain on the race to find a new guy to put at the helm:
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tennessee Titans
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Arizona Cardinals
This is a developing story…
