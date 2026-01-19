Dolphins hire Jeff Hafley: Which NFL teams are still looking for a new HC in 2026?

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins are closing in on a deal to hire Jeff Hafley as their new head coach. This also means the Green Bay Packers are in need of a new defensive coordinator.

As for the team’s head coaching search, still a few teams remain on the race to find a new guy to put at the helm:

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans

Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals

This is a developing story…