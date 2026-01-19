Trending topics:
NFL

Dolphins hire Jeff Hafley: Which NFL teams are still looking for a new HC in 2026?

With the Miami Dolphins finalizing details to hire Jeff Hafley, the head coaching market has one less vacancy.

By Bruno Milano

Jeff Hafley can be the new Dolphins HC
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins are closing in on a deal to hire Jeff Hafley as their new head coach. This also means the Green Bay Packers are in need of a new defensive coordinator.

As for the team’s head coaching search, still a few teams remain on the race to find a new guy to put at the helm:

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Arizona Cardinals
This is a developing story…

