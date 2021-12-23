Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers will clash off at AT&T Stadium in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Check out how to watch this NFL game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting NFL game in the US. For example, you can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial in the United States, and on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 36th overall meeting. No surprises here as the Pittsburgh Steelers have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 23 games so far, while the Kansas City Chiefs have celebrated a victory 12 times to this day.

Their most recent game was played on September 16, 2018, and it ended in a 42-37 win for the Chiefs away at the Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2021 NFL season.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Date

The 2021 NFL Week 16 game between Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers will be played on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 NFL season

The game to be played between Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers on the 16th week of the regular 2021 NFL season, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) as well as CBS in the United States. In Canada, you can watch the game live on DAZN.