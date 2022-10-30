In just his second game with the San Francisco 49ers, Christian McCaffrey already achieved something very rare for any NFL player. In this article, you will find all the details about the running back's great achievement against the Los Angeles Rams.

On October 21st, the San Francisco 49ers shocked the NFL by making a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers to get running back, Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers saw a great window of opportunity considering the Panthers had started a new rebuilding process by firing head coach Matt Rhule and also trading WR Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals.

So, with nothing to lose, San Francisco made the call and they got an answer. RB Christian McCaffrey was the new piece for the 49ers offense and Carolina got this in exchange: second, third and fourth round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and a fifth-round pick in 2024. For many experts, considering the star-caliber of McCaffrey, it was almost a bargain.

Though Christian McCaffrey had some snaps in his debut with the 49ers on Week 7 vs the Kansas City Chiefs, the great impact of his skills were on full display against the Rams after an entire week of training. His numbers were just amazing in San Francisco's 31-14 win and he achieved a very rare feat.

Christian McCaffrey's historic feat against the Rams

After his tremendous perfomance against the Los Angeles Rams on Week 8 of the 2022 NFL Season, Christian McCaffrey became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a touchdown reception (all in the same game).

Since the 1970 merger, only three running backs have done that and two are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Walter Payton did it in 1979 and LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005. David Patten also did it in 2001.

By the way, Christian McCaffrey finished the game with 94 rushing yards, 55 receiving yards and 34 passing yards. That's also an incredible stat line for the player who might be the difference if the San Francisco 49ers want a return to the Super Bowl.