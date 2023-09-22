In Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers secured a victory against the New York Giants, thanks to an outstanding performance by Christian McCaffrey. Now, the running back has matched a team record held by none other than Jerry Rice.

There’s no denying that Christian McCaffrey is currently among the top-tier running backs, if not the best. Since being traded from the Carolina Panthers to the 49ers, he has thrived in San Francisco, emerging as a formidable threat to his opponents.

Even though several fans were doubtful about McCaffrey’s trade, he has definitely surpassed everybody’s expectations. The former 8th overall pick has now written his name in the team’s history books alongside a huge legend like Jerry Rice.

Christian McCaffrey matches Jerry Rice in an amazing 49ers’ record

In the third Thursday Night Football game of the season, the San Francisco 49ers hosted the New York Giants. The home team had no trouble defeating the NFC East squad, thanks to an incredible performance by CMC.

The former Stanford player rushed for 85 yards on 18 carries, scoring once for the 49ers. With his touchdown, McCaffrey extended his streak to 12 consecutive games with a touchdown (including playoffs), tying him with Jerry Rice for the longest streak in the team’s history.

Next week, the 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals, and McCaffrey is poised to extend his streak. However, in Week 5, they will go up against the Dallas Cowboys, known for having one of the league’s best defenses, putting his record in jeopardy.

What is Christian McCaffrey’s contract with the San Francisco 49ers?

In 2020, Christian McCaffrey signed a 4-year, $64 million deal with the Carolina Panthers, which is now being payed by the San Francisco 49ers.