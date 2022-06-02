Beckham Jr. is gone and Mayfield is rumored to be on the way out, but former Brown teammates stated that the tense relationship between the two was ‘distracting’.

For the Cleveland Browns the 2021 season was all about the saga and drama between former wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and Quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Browns hung in there during the season but eventually ended with an 8-9 record and out of the postseason.

Odell Beckham Jr. would be released by the Browns following his father taking to social media to complain how his son was being used by the Browns offense. Odell Beckham Jr. would eventually go to the Los Angeles Rams and play in the Super Bowl scoring the game's first touchdown but leaving due to an injury mid game.

Now two teammates spoke to the Varsity House podcast and gave details of the flaky relationship between Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield.

What Brown teammates said about Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and cornerback Greg Newsome II stated on the podcast that the poor relationship was "distracting" and "the whole thing was just off."

Both did state that the feuding stars were great teammates to the rest, “Odell has got to be one of the best teammates I’ve ever had,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “The crazy thing, Baker was a great teammate, too," Newsome countered.

"At the end of the day, we play defense," Newsome said. "So, we don't have to worry about the guy throwing the ball. We ain't got to worry about the guy catching the ball."

Beckham Jr. is still a free agent after his ACL injury and looking for a new team, while Mayfield is the subject of trade talks after the team signed Deshaun Watson.