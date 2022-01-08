The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will face each other for Week 18 of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. ere is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals meet in a Week 18 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 9, 2022. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. You can watch this game live on fuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Bengals have already clinched a playoff spot as their third seed in the AFC but they have a slim shot to claim the No. 1 seed as they travel to Cleveland. However, for this to happen, they not only need to win but also expect a Titans loss, a Chiefs loss, and either a Patriots loss or tie or a Bills win.

Meanwhile, the Browns don’t have a chance to be in the playoffs, as they are currently sitting at 7-9. They are coming to this match after losing 26-14 in Pittsburgh on Monday night. The Bengals, on the other hand, want to extend their three-game winning streak despite not having beat the Browns since 2019.

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio.

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals: Times by State in the US

ET: 1 PM

CT: 12 PM

MT: 11 AM

PT: 10 AM

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals: Storylines

The Bengals will try to end a loss drought against the Browns on Sunday. They haven’t won against Cleveland since December 29 of 2019. These two last played back in Week 9 with the Browns winning 41-16 in Cincinnati. The Bengals are now 10-6, and they have a three-game winning streak after beating Kansas City 34-31 last week.

How to watch or stream live free Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 17 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FOX.