Colin Cowherd on how Drake Maye affected Baker Mayfield’s play in Week 10

The New England Patriots continued their good moment in the 2025 NFL season with a 28-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. The Pats made a statement at Raymond James Stadium, confirming that they are back and ready to compete.

Second-year Drake Maye went 16 of 31 for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He added seven carries for 13 yards. Running back TreVeyon Henderson led the running game with 14 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

The Patriots are one of the biggest stories of the season, and they aren’t stopping anytime soon. Maye has drawn plenty of praise for his performances and one analyst thinks he played so well against the Bucs that it affected the opposing quarterback.

Colin Cowherd makes bold claim about Drake Maye’s performance vs. Buccaneers

During Sunday’s episode of “The Colin Cowherd Podcast,” the analyst said that Maye’s performance affected Mayfield’s play.

“You know what I noticed in this game? This just may be me. But it was almost like Drake Maye was in Baker’s head,” Cowherd said. “Baker has a lot of confidence, and Drake Maye is just making plays, and he’s making big throws, and they take a lead. It’s in Tampa, and it’s Baker’s house.

And Baker was running more than he should run. Baker was doing a little too much to me, running around in the pocket, looking for the big play downfield. Now, Tampa’s a big-play offense, but watching that game, watching Drake Maye, I kept asking myself, is New England the best team in the AFC?”

Maye has drawn MVP buzz amid the Patriots’ 8-2 season. They remain one of the best teams in the AFC, and nobody knows what their ceiling is.