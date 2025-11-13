Trending topics:
nfl

Colin Cowherd on how Drake Maye affected Baker Mayfield’s play in Week 10

Drake Maye continues to blossom this season.

By Ernesto Cova

Follow us on Google!
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesBaker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New England Patriots continued their good moment in the 2025 NFL season with a 28-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. The Pats made a statement at Raymond James Stadium, confirming that they are back and ready to compete. 

Second-year Drake Maye went 16 of 31 for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He added seven carries for 13 yards. Running back TreVeyon Henderson led the running game with 14 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns. 

The Patriots are one of the biggest stories of the season, and they aren’t stopping anytime soon. Maye has drawn plenty of praise for his performances and one analyst thinks he played so well against the Bucs that it affected the opposing quarterback. 

Advertisement

Colin Cowherd makes bold claim about Drake Maye’s performance vs. Buccaneers 

During Sunday’s episode of “The Colin Cowherd Podcast,” the analyst said that Maye’s performance affected Mayfield’s play. 

Drake Maye of the Patriots looks on before a game.

Drake Maye of the Patriots looks on before a game.

Advertisement

You know what I noticed in this game? This just may be me. But it was almost like Drake Maye was in Baker’s head,” Cowherd said. “Baker has a lot of confidence, and Drake Maye is just making plays, and he’s making big throws, and they take a lead. It’s in Tampa, and it’s Baker’s house.

And Baker was running more than he should run. Baker was doing a little too much to me, running around in the pocket, looking for the big play downfield. Now, Tampa’s a big-play offense, but watching that game, watching Drake Maye, I kept asking myself, is New England the best team in the AFC?”

Advertisement

Maye has drawn MVP buzz amid the Patriots’ 8-2 season. They remain one of the best teams in the AFC, and nobody knows what their ceiling is.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
ALSO READ
Former Super Bowl champion makes U-turn on Drake Maye after win over Bucs
NFL

Former Super Bowl champion makes U-turn on Drake Maye after win over Bucs

Drake Maye gives classy response after hearing MVP chants during Patriots-Bucs game
NFL

Drake Maye gives classy response after hearing MVP chants during Patriots-Bucs game

Drake Maye sends message to Baker Mayfield on MVP battle after Patriots’ win over Bucs
NFL

Drake Maye sends message to Baker Mayfield on MVP battle after Patriots’ win over Bucs

Kyle Shanahan confirms when Ricky Pearsall will return for the 49ers
NFL

Kyle Shanahan confirms when Ricky Pearsall will return for the 49ers

Better Collective Logo