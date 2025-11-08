Colts add new wide receiver for Daniel Jones ahead of matchup with Falcons in Berlin

Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts are in Berlin for their game against the Atlanta Falcons. Ahead of the matchup, the AFC South team has signed a new wide receiver to provide extra help.

The Colts travel to Europe for a tough game against the Falcons. Daniel Jones and the offense have performed well this season, but the team decided to strengthen the unit by giving him another weapon.

On Saturday, the Colts announced the signing of wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to the 53-man roster. He had been part of the team’s practice squad but has now been activated for Sunday’s game.

Who is Laquon Treadwell?

Laquon Treadwell is a familiar name for Colts fans. He joined Indianapolis in 2024 but hasn’t been able to find the consistency he was hoping for.

Treadwell has appeared in two games for the Colts this season but hasn’t recorded a target. However, the recent departure of Adonai Mitchell could create new opportunities for him in the passing game.

The wide receiver was a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. Despite high expectations, he has struggled to establish himself as a top option, often serving as a fourth or fifth receiver throughout his career.

Treadwell has recorded 111 receptions for 1,242 yards and five touchdowns across 85 career games with the Vikings, Falcons, Jaguars, Seahawks, Ravens, and Colts. Now, he’s set to help Indianapolis in the final stretch of the regular season.