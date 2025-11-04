In the 2025 NFL trade deadline, the Indianapolis Colts acquired Sauce Gardner — and now fans are remembering when the star cornerback warned the New York Jets about what would happen if he ever left the team.

In a shocking move no one saw coming, the Jets traded Gardner to the Colts. While New York is clearly focused on stacking draft capital for the future, parting ways with one of the league’s best defensive players could prove to be a risky decision.

Sauce Gardner is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s elite cornerbacks. He had expressed deep love for New York and once jokingly threatened the organization about what would happen if they ever moved on from him.

Sauce Gardner once warned the Jets about a potential trade

In 2022, the Jets used the 4th overall pick in the NFL Draft to strengthen their defense, selecting Gardner out of Cincinnati — the top cornerback prospect of that class.

He quickly lived up to expectations, putting together a phenomenal rookie campaign that earned him the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year award and solidified him as a cornerstone of the Jets’ defense.

Despite the team’s ongoing struggles, Gardner often voiced his gratitude and commitment to the organization. He envisioned being part of the franchise’s long-term turnaround — but New York had other plans.

Following a disappointing 2025 season, the Jets traded Gardner to Indianapolis. The move blindsided the young star, especially after he had previously warned the team what would happen if he ever left.

Earlier this year, before signing his contract extension, Gardner told ESPN’s Rich Cimini in January: “I want to be part of this for a long time. I want to be part of the change in this organization. If I was to go somewhere else and then there was a change, I’d be a hater, for real. I’d be the No. 1 hater.”

Can the Jets turn things around as Gardner envisioned?

After starting the season 1–7, the Jets became major sellers at the trade deadline. Along with Sauce Gardner, the team also moved on from defensive lineman Quinnen Williams — and more departures could follow.

New York now holds five first-round picks across the next two drafts — two in 2026 and three in 2027. If the front office can capitalize on that draft stock, the Jets might finally build the future Gardner once hoped to be part of.