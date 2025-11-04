Sauce Gardner breaks silence on trade to Colts with five-word message to Jets

The New York Jets are trading Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts. After the unexpected move, the star cornerback bid farewell to the Jets and their fans with a powerful five-word message.

“New York, it’s been real,” Gardner wrote on X shortly after news of the trade broke. In return, the Jets are reportedly receiving two first-round picks from the Colts in exchange for the talented defensive back and WR AD Mitchell, per Ian Rapoport.

Sauce Gardner spent four years with the New York Jets after joining the team as the 4th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He had an outstanding rookie season, but the team’s struggles in the following years prevented him from fully showcasing his elite talent.

Are the Jets also going to trade Garrett Wilson?

During the 2025 NFL trade deadline, the Jets became the sellers their fans didn’t want them to be. With a disappointing season underway, the front office decided to trade Sauce Gardner to acquire two first-round picks from the Colts and begin rebuilding the roster.

Unfortunately for fans, Gardner might not be the only star on the move. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been one of the few bright spots on offense, making him another potential trade asset for the team.

Several contenders, including the Broncos and Bills, are reportedly looking for receiver help. Wilson could easily become a top target for either franchise, both of which are pushing for playoff spots this year.

At the moment, there are no concrete rumors suggesting that the Jets will trade Garrett Wilson. However, there were none about Sauce Gardner either—so another surprise move before the deadline can’t be ruled out.