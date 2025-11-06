Sauce Gardner throws shade at Jets after being traded to the Colts

Sauce Gardner has joined the Indianapolis Colts for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season. Now, the cornerback has taken a subtle jab at the New York Jets following his arrival to the AFC South club.

On Tuesday, the entire NFL world was stunned when the Jets made a blockbuster move by trading Sauce Gardner to the Colts. The cornerback later revealed that he wanted to finally play for a winning team. A message for the Jets?

“Please let it be my ideal situation,” Sauce Gardner told GM Darren Mougey when he knew he was being traded, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “I don’t want to go to a losing team. I don’t want to go to a team on the other side of the world.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who won the trade between the Jets and the Colts?

The Colts sent two first-round picks to the Jets in exchange for Sauce Gardner. The talented cornerback appeared to have been held back by the Jets’ struggles in recent seasons.

A former first-round pick himself, Gardner had an outstanding rookie campaign in 2022. However, he has since struggled to consistently meet the high expectations that came with his debut season.

Advertisement

For many fans, the Colts may have given up too much to acquire Gardner. While Indianapolis needed to strengthen its secondary, the cornerback’s recent form has made some question whether the team paid too steep a price.

Advertisement

see also Jets issue Breece Hall strong warning after keeping him despite trade frustration

Gardner was still one of the Jets’ best players, so joining a current contender like the Colts could allow his skills to shine again. However, if he fails to deliver at the expected level, many fans will begin to question whether Indianapolis made the right move.