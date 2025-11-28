Trending topics:
Colts DC has blunt reaction to head-coaching rumors

The Colts might lose one of their key pieces.

By Ernesto Cova

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo
Besides Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor leading the offense, the Indianapolis Colts have relied on a renovated defense to become one of the best teams in the AFC in the 2025 NFL season.

Indianapolis fired Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator and hired Lou Anarumo to replace him shortly after the 2024 season finished. Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor fired Anarumo, the leader of their Super Bowl LVI defense, and replaced him with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden.

The Colts’ defense is thriving this year, and Anarumo has gotten his flowers. So much so that he’s getting head-coaching buzz ahead of the upcoming coaching carousel. However, the coordinator doesn’t seem to be losing sleep over it.

Lou Anarumo ignores head-coaching candidacy buzz

Ahead of Sunday’s duel against the Houston Texans, Anarumo expressed his desire to be a head coach down the road, but insisted that it wasn’t his priority at the time.

“I’d be lying to you if I said that down the road that wasn’t something that would be a career goal, but my full attention is on the Houston Texans,” Anarumo told The Indianapolis Star on Tuesday. “And they better be, because they’re a really good football team. While I appreciate all that stuff, my main — and sole — focus is on the Texans this week.”

The Colts will try to bounce back after losing to Patrick Mahomes and Co. in Week 12. They have everything to beat the Texans, including a strong defense that has put pressure on every quarterback it has faced. 

