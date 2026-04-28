Steelers release QB/WR/returner John Rhys Plumlee amid Aaron Rodgers’ uncertain future

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still awaiting clarity on Aaron Rodgers’ plans for the 2026 NFL season. In the meantime, the AFC North club has adjusted its roster by releasing versatile player John Rhys Plumlee.

On Tuesday, the Steelers placed a right-of-first-refusal tender (unrestricted free-agent tender) on Rodgers, ensuring they have the right to match any outside offers and would receive a compensatory pick if he signs elsewhere. However, this was not the only move regarding their quarterback room.

A few hours later, the club released John Rhys Plumlee, as confirmed by the player himself. Originally signed in 2024 as a quarterback, the former UCF standout never solidified a spot at that position and was utilized as a wide receiver, kick returner, and punt returner during his tenure.

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The Steelers’ quarterback dilemma

As of today, the Steelers have veteran Mason Rudolph, former Ohio State signal-caller Will Howard, and 2026 third-round pick Drew Allar on the depth chart. Nevertheless, the organization remains hopeful that Aaron Rodgers will return for at least one more season.

Mike McCarthy, who was introduced as the Steelers’ 17th head coach in January 2026 to replace Mike Tomlin, shares a deep history with Rodgers from their time in Green Bay. Despite their connection, McCarthy has not yet convinced the 42-year-old quarterback to announce his intentions, leaving uncertainty surrounding the most vital position on the field.

If Rodgers decides to play in 2026, the Steelers—who won the AFC North last winter—could remain Super Bowl contenders. However, if the veteran retires, it could lead to a challenging debut season for McCarthy without an elite signal-caller to compete in a tough division.

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When will Aaron Rodgers announce his decision?

Aaron Rodgers has not yet decided if he will play the 2026 season. The Steelers had hoped for clarity before the NFL Draft, but the four-time MVP remains non-committal.

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The franchise is operating under the assumption that he will return, with reports suggesting a final decision could arrive by late May or the start of mandatory minicamp in June.