Russell Wilson could stay in New York after Giants exit as Jets reportedly host the Super Bowl champion for a visit

Russell Wilson arrived at the New York Giants with all the credentials, aiming to reach another Super Bowl. However, his performance didn’t live up to expectations, and now his future could remain in the Big Apple—this time with the New York Jets.

According to journalist Ari Meirov on X, the quarterback was at the Jets’ facilities, which opens the door to a potential move to Aaron Glenn’s team. Wilson became a free agent following his last season with the G-Men.

It’s also worth noting that the veteran once shared a locker room with Geno Smith on the Seattle Seahawks. Could they be reunited again, this time in the AFC East?

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A frustrated spell in New York

Russell Wilson’s tenure with the New York Giants in 2025 was a disappointing chapter for the veteran, as he was quickly sidelined in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart. After signing a one-year deal, Wilson appeared in only 6 games, finishing the season with 831 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

Russell Wilson #3.

His campaign started as the starter but spiraled after a rough Week 1 and a Week 3 demotion, despite a “throwback” Week 2 performance against the Cowboys where he threw for 450 yards while playing through a hamstring injury. With a mediocre 77.4 passer rating and a completion percentage of just 58.0%, Wilson ultimately plummeted to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart, leaving him as an unsigned free agent heading into the 2026 season.

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Wilson’s Super Bowl pedigree

In Super Bowl XLVIII, Russell Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks to a dominant 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos. Delivering a remarkably efficient performance, Wilson completed 18 of 25 passes (72%) for 206 yards and 2 touchdowns with zero interceptions, earning a stellar 123.1 passer rating. This victory made him one of the youngest quarterbacks to ever win a ring and secured the first championship in Seahawks franchise history.

Do the Jets need another quarterback?

Entering his second year as the New York Jets head coach in 2026, Aaron Glenn has completely overhauled his quarterback room to provide offensive coordinator Frank Reich with both veteran stability and future potential. After a rough 3-14 debut season, Glenn and GM Darren Mougey made a bold move to bring back a familiar face, deciding to trust Geno Smith as their QB1 following his arrival from the Raiders in free agency.

To secure the long-term future, the Jets also traded up in the 2026 Draft to select Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, an athletic “winner” who Glenn intends to develop behind Smith. This duo, supplemented by veteran depth, represents a significant shift for a franchise desperate to exit the AFC East cellar and finally capitalize on their recent influx of first-round talent.