Colts punt for first time in the season: What’s the record for most NFL drives without a punt?

The Indianapolis Colts made 19 drives without needing to punt during the start of this NFL season. In Week 3, on their 20th drive, the Tennessee Titans forced them to do so. But that begs the question, what’s the record for most drives without a punt?

Ironically enough, the record belongs to this same franchise. In 2015, the Indianapolis Colts chained 23 consecutive drives without punting. The streak was three-games long.

The second one belongs to the Patriots in 2010, where they got 21 drives without a punt. Then, it’s the 2025 Colts who punted until their 20th drive. Hence, the Colts hold the best and third-best streaks of all time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daniel Jones is overachieving

When Daniel Jones arrived in Indianapolis, he wasn’t even the clear-cut QB1. He had to fight to get the starting spot against Anthony Richardson but the decision proved to be the right one as the Colts’ offense has looked incredible.

Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts

Advertisement

More than the offense, individually Jones is having arguably the best season of his career. Under Shane Steichen’s scheme, Jones has looked comfortable and displaying good performances both in the passing and running department.

Advertisement

see also Caitlin Clark heaps praise on Colts start after Week 2 win

Indianapolis has the tools to keep getting better

Though they already punted and will continue to punt as the season goes, the Colts have the potential to really become a top-tier unit. They have an incredible tight end in rookie Tyler Warren. Their receiving corp is made of Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Josh Downs. Pair that to the star running back Jonathan Taylor and the potential is unlimited.

Advertisement

Now it’s up to Jones to keep playing to his best and this team could become a sleeper candidate to be a dark horse this season. The division is really up for grabs and they are in the early lead to win it.