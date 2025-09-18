Daniel Jones shares feelings on Colts’ new owner showing up on the sidelines

The Indianapolis Colts are off to a terrific start after they won their first two games of the 2025 NFL season. After the sad death of long-time owner Jim Irsay, Carlie Irsay-Gordon took over as the new franchise leader.

They are enjoying success fast, with Daniel Jones taking them to their best season start since 2009, when they were also 2-0 after two games. Jones is balling with 45 completions on 63 pass attempts for 588 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he’s rushed the ball 13 times for 28 yards and three scores.

Everything is being overseen by Irsay-Gordon, who is learning all she can about the franchise and the Xs and Os of the game. She has made multiple appearances on he sideline this season, catching a lot of attention.

Daniel Jones supports new Colts owner’s sideline routine

Talking with Kay Adams on her “Up & Adams” show on Wednesday, Jones discussed Irsay-Gordon’s sideline appearances. He shared his excitement to see the executive show interest in learning as much as possible about the team and how it prepares for every game.

“You can tell she is very, very intentional on trying to learn what’s going on, the game plan week to week, and kind of what we’re trying to do what we need to do to execute,“ Jones said. “And, it’s been impressive to me that she, she does that. And, I think, a lot of people can sense how hard she works at, at preparing, knowing kind of what we’re doing to prepare each week.”

Irsay-Gordon became the team’s CEO in June alongside her sisters, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson. She was seen wearing a headset and taking notes during the Colts games, drawing mixed reactions from fans in the process.