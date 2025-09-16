Caitlin Clark heaps praise on Colts start after Week 2 win

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark might be sidelined due to a season-ending hamstring injury, but that hasn’t stopped the former No. 1 overall pick from supporting her team and the Indianapolis Colts now that the 2025 NFL season has begun.

Clark made appearances at Colts games last season, and she might be planning to visit them again at some point this campaign. Meanwhile, she’s watching Daniel Jones and Co. bounce back after an underwhelming 2024 season.

The second-year guard watched the Colts start an NFL season 2-0 for the first time since 2009. The matchup against the Denver Broncos came down to the wire, with running back Jonathan Taylor completing a 68-yard sprint that put his team closer to the victory.

Caitlin Clark celebrated Jonathan Taylor’s big play against the Broncos

After the Colts secured the 29-28 win thanks to a last-second field goal, Clark sent a message to Taylor and the Colts on social media.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever chanting on the sidelines

“Jonathan Taylor is like that.. Big win for the Colts !!!” Clark wrote.

Taylor finished the game with 27 touches for 215 yards and a touchdown. The Colts put on a fight against the Broncos to win their second consecutive game of the season.

Daniel Jones continues to impress, as he posted 23 completions on 34 pass attempts for 316 yards, one touchdown passing and a passer rating of 107.0. The former New York Giants quarterback added six carries for a 2-yard gain and one touchdown rushing.

The Colts have played at a high level to start the season, first dominating the Miami Dolphins and then holding off the Broncos for another win. They will clash with the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 in a duel that looks very favorable for Indy.