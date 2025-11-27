Colts receive concerning yet not devastating news regarding Daniel Jones

The Indianapolis Colts have revived Daniel Jones‘ career. However, as the team enters the last stretch of the season, it’s been revealed that the quarterback is injured, but apparently, he is willing to tough it out for the team.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jones suffered a fracture in his fibula. However, a source told Rapoport that Jones “looked good” despite the injury. Rapoport also confirmed that someone close to Jones said the quarterback is not concerned about the injury.

It’s concerning that the injury is a fracture in a delicate bone. It’s not devastating as Jones, as tough as he is, will play through it. It remains to be seen if that will limit his play, though.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Colts backup plan is not great

Anthony Richardson was benched when Jones arrived. However, if Jones is forced to miss time, Richardson isn’t available either, as he is just returning from IR after needing a surgery to repair his orbital bone.

Anthony Richardson, QB for the Colts

Advertisement

Still, last week he was a healthy scratch against the Chiefs. Meaning, the Colts lean towards sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard. Leonard is not precisely a rookie to be excited for, and Richardson seems to be on the way out of the team. Hence, if Jones is not there, troubles will rise for the Colts.

Advertisement

see also Colts coach reportedly on the radar of NFC team

Colts have a tough closing schedule

The Colts are first in the AFC South with an 8-3 record. However, they are closely followed by the Jaguars (7-4) and the Texans (6-5). When looking at the schedule, the Colts don’t have much margin of error if they want to stay atop the AFC South. All the games remaining for the Colts are against teams fighting for playoffs spots.

Advertisement