Trending topics:
nfl

Colts coach reportedly on the radar of NFC team

The New York Giants want a defensive mind to take the reins of the team.

By Ernesto Cova

Follow us on Google!
Shane Steichen, head coach of the Indianapolis Colts
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireShane Steichen, head coach of the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts remain a strong team in the 2025 NFL season. Despite suffering a 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Colts (8-3) are still in the conversation for the playoffs.

Besides Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor leading one of the most explosive offenses in the league, the defense has improved massively since the arrival of Lou Anarumo. The defensive coordinator was fired by the Cincinnati Bengals after the 2024 season, and it didn’t take long for the Colts to acquire his services.

Anarumo’s defense has played at a high level, pressuring its opponents successfully week after week. The Colts haven’t allowed 30 points in a single game this season, and Anarumo’s performance is drawing attention around the league.

Advertisement

Giants reportedly interested in Lou Anarumo

Many teams will be in search of a new head coach after the 2025 season. The New York Giants, who recently fired Brian Daboll, are already looking for options to take over. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Anarumo is on their radar.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo

Advertisement

“A league source says Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is expected to receive strong consideration for the Giants head coach vacancy this upcoming cycle, while also emphasizing his familiarity and relationship with current general manager Joe Schoen,” Anderson reported. “It remains to be seen how much said connection will influence ownership, relative to Schoen’s status, once the search is complete.”

The Colts are enjoying a lot of success. Anarumo has played a key role in their turnaround. Even if the Giants go with a different candidate, the defensive coordinator should draw attention from other franchises. 

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
ALSO READ
NY Giants, Mike Kafka fire a coach after loss to Lions
NFL

NY Giants, Mike Kafka fire a coach after loss to Lions

Video: Jameis Winston makes fantastic TD catch in incredible play from NY Giants vs Lions
NFL

Video: Jameis Winston makes fantastic TD catch in incredible play from NY Giants vs Lions

NY Giants provide key update on HC search after firing Brian Daboll
NFL

NY Giants provide key update on HC search after firing Brian Daboll

Tkachuk's latest injury update provides bittersweet news for Marchand, Panthers
NHL

Tkachuk's latest injury update provides bittersweet news for Marchand, Panthers

Better Collective Logo