Colts coach reportedly on the radar of NFC team

The Indianapolis Colts remain a strong team in the 2025 NFL season. Despite suffering a 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Colts (8-3) are still in the conversation for the playoffs.

Besides Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor leading one of the most explosive offenses in the league, the defense has improved massively since the arrival of Lou Anarumo. The defensive coordinator was fired by the Cincinnati Bengals after the 2024 season, and it didn’t take long for the Colts to acquire his services.

Anarumo’s defense has played at a high level, pressuring its opponents successfully week after week. The Colts haven’t allowed 30 points in a single game this season, and Anarumo’s performance is drawing attention around the league.

Giants reportedly interested in Lou Anarumo

Many teams will be in search of a new head coach after the 2025 season. The New York Giants, who recently fired Brian Daboll, are already looking for options to take over. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Anarumo is on their radar.

“A league source says Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is expected to receive strong consideration for the Giants head coach vacancy this upcoming cycle, while also emphasizing his familiarity and relationship with current general manager Joe Schoen,” Anderson reported. “It remains to be seen how much said connection will influence ownership, relative to Schoen’s status, once the search is complete.”

The Colts are enjoying a lot of success. Anarumo has played a key role in their turnaround. Even if the Giants go with a different candidate, the defensive coordinator should draw attention from other franchises.