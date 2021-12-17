Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots will clash off on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream free this NFL game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Indianapolis Colts will face New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL regular season onSaturday, December 17, 2021, at 8:20 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this NFL match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game online. You can watch it live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial in the United States.

This will be their 82nd overall meeting. No surprises here as the New England Patriots have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 59 games so far, while the Indianapolis Colts have celebrated a victory just 29 times to this day.

Their most recent game was played on November 1, 2021, and it ended in a 38-24 win for the Patriots at home in a 2018 NFL regular-season match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time after three years, this time in the 2021 NFL season.

Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 17, 2021

Time: 8:20 PM (ET)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots: Storylines

Indianapolis Colts have been in decent form in the NFL recently. In their last five fixtures, they have won four times while losing only once (WLWWW). Meanwhile, their opponents, New England Patriots have won all five of their previous matches (WWWWW).

The Colts currently sit in seventh place in the AFC table with a win percentage of 0.538. The Patriots are placed five positions above them, in second place in the AFC with a win percentage of 0.692 in the 2021 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 4, 1970, when the game ended in a 14-6 win for the then-Baltimore Colts.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots in the U.S.

The 2021 NFL Week 15 game between Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots, to be played on Saturday at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options are NFL Network.

Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, the oddsmakers believe that the Indianapolis Colts will win this game tightly. Right now they're favored by 2.5 points, while the game total is set at 45.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Colts -2.5 Total o/u 45.5

* Odds via FanDuel