Steelers could replace Aaron Rodgers with a very surprising quarterback in 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been successful in their plan for 2025. Aaron Rodgers was the man chosen by Mike Tomlin to play meaningful football games late in the year, and that goal has been achieved with the veteran’s decision to join the team.

However, heading into next season, Rodgers will have to choose between the Steelers or retirement. The star has even publicly said that another option is to wait for free agency to see if he has other offers.

That means that, regardless of whether Aaron Rodgers leaves Pittsburgh or not, Tomlin, Omar Khan, and the Steelers need a franchise quarterback who can keep them as Super Bowl contenders for at least a decade.

Steelers’ next QB if Aaron Rodgers retires

Davis Mills could be the next quarterback of the Steelers if Aaron Rodgers decides to retire. According to a shocking report by Mark Kaboly, the current backup for the Texans could be an option for Mike Tomlin.

“If Aaron Rodgers does not sign next year, retires and Steelers are looking for a quarterback, look for them to go after Davis Mills. He didn’t really go into depth about CJ Stroud, but Davis Mills. Oh, Davis Mills. So, maybe Tomlin doesn’t really think CJ Stroud is that guy. CJ Stroud is probably one of the many reasons why they started the season 0-3.”

The Steelers and the Texans will face each other in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, and Aaron Rodgers himself put his teammates on notice about how dangerous the opponent is. A few weeks ago, after Stroud suffered a concussion, a very attractive version of Houston was seen with Mills as QB1.

