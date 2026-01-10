NFL Playoffs 2026: What happens if Carolina Panthers lose, win or tie today against Rams in Wild Card round?

The Carolina Panthers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18, but thanks to a victory by the Atlanta Falcons over the Saints, they were able to win the NFC South and clinch a spot in the playoffs.

That means the Buccaneers were officially eliminated and the Panthers will have a postseason game at home as division champions. A huge break of luck, or destiny, that very few expected with that three-way tie at the top of the standings.

Now, despite being the biggest underdog in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, the Panthers will host Matthew Stafford and the Rams. It is important to remember that in Week 13, Carolina pulled off the upset by defeating Los Angeles. Anything is possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if the Panthers lose against the Rams in the Wild Card round?

If the Panthers lose to the Rams in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs, Carolina will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No. 5 seed in the NFC, Los Angeles would advance to the Divisional Round, and their next opponent could be the Seattle Seahawks, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chicago Bears or the San Francisco 49ers.

What happens if the Panthers and Rams tie in 2026 playoffs?

If the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams tie, the game will go to overtime under playoff rules. In this scenario, each team will necessarily have at least one possession, unless the defense records a safety on the first drive. The game cannot end in a tie.

Advertisement

see also What happens if Buccaneers win today against Panthers in Week 18 of 2025 NFL season?

What happens if the Rams lose today against Panthers in Wild Card round?

If the Rams lose today to the Panthers, they will be eliminated in a huge upset, considering it is a roster with names like Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, and Puka Nacua.

Advertisement

In case the Panthers beat the Rams, their No. 4 seed would give them many possible options for opponents in the Divisional Round. They could face the Seahawks, Bears or the Eagles, or even have another home game against the 49ers.