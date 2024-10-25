Jayden Daniels is recovering from a rib injury, and now Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has given a massive update to all his fantasy football owners.

Jayden Daniels suffered a rib injury in Week 7 against the Panthers. Ahead of Week 8, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has sent a strong message to all of the quarterback's fantasy football owners regarding the rookie's health.

The Commanders may have the NFL’s best rookie quarterback this season. Washington selected Jayden Daniels No. 2 overall, with high expectations for the former LSU standout.

So far, Jayden Daniels has surprised many. He currently holds a 5-2 record as the starter, but his availability for the upcoming game is in question due to the rib injury from Week 7.

Commanders provide major update on Jayden Daniels’ health

Six quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Caleb Williams was the clear No. 1 pick, leaving questions about who would go next.

At No. 2 overall, the Commanders chose Jayden Daniels, who had a standout college career at LSU, even breaking some records set by Joe Burrow, star of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Daniels is currently enjoying an impressive rookie season, with many speculating he could win the 2024 Rookie of the Year award. Unfortunately, this injury may impact those aspirations.

In the Commanders’ Week 7 victory over the Panthers, Daniels suffered a rib injury, leading the team to substitute him with Marcus Mariota. Dan Quinn recently reported that Daniels practiced on Friday, which is promising for his availability in Week 8.

Jayden Daniels could be ready to face the Chicago Bears in Week 8

“We stayed true to the process for Jayden of what we were going to do from Wednesday to Thursday,” Quinn said in his press conference. “And we really wanted to push him today to see where he would be. And let’s see how he responds to that push.”

How many fantasy football points does Jayden Daniels have so far?

After seven weeks, Jayden Daniels has become a popular pick in fantasy football. In the NFL Fantasy App, he’s rostered by 99.6% of teams and ranks third among quarterbacks in points.

In a standard-scoring league, Jayden Daniels has accumulated 139.6 fantasy points, averaging 19.94 points per game. He trails only Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield.

