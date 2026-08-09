Teddy Bridgewater forces Lions to search for new backup to Jared Goff: Potential candidates

Teddy Bridgewater decided to step away from the Detroit Lions, meaning Jared Goff will no longer have his primary backup heading into the 2026 NFL season.

The Detroit Lions’ QB room has suddenly become a major headache for Dan Campbell. The head coach confirmed at a press conference that Teddy Bridgewater decided to step away from the team, which means they will need to quickly find a high-caliber backup for Jared Goff.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported through his X account that Bridgewater was officially placed on the reserve/retired list. From now on, the Lions will have to move quickly to find his replacement.

Without Bridgewater and with Goff as the starting quarterback, Luke Altmyer currently sits atop the depth chart after joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois. Still, it is unlikely that the rookie will emerge as the primary backup.

Advertisement

Several intriguing players who could fill the position are still unsigned, and some of them could potentially fill the vacant spot. Detroit does not have much time before the start of the NFL season, so they will need to act quickly.

Lions HC Dan Campbell announced that veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater is stepping away from the team. pic.twitter.com/Uvgf9cLc1D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2026

Potential candidates to replace Bridgewater

Experienced signal-callers such as Jimmy Garoppolo and Joshua Dobbs top the list of potential targets capable of managing the offense on short notice. Other viable options include veteran C.J. Beathard, who offers existing familiarity with the Lions’ system, alongside free agents like John Wolford and Brett Rypien to provide steady depth and leadership in the backup role.

Advertisement

Jimmy Garoppolo #11 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game.

Bridgewater’s time in Detroit

During his lone season with the Detroit Lions in 2023, Teddy Bridgewater served primarily as the primary backup to starting quarterback Jared Goff. Across 17 regular-season games, Bridgewater appeared in just one game, recording no passing attempts while logging two rushing carries for -2 yards in victory-formation kneel-downs.

Though his statistical line in Detroit was virtually nonexistent, his veteran presence and leadership in the QB room were widely credited with supporting Goff during the Lions’ historic run to the NFC Championship Game.