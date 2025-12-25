Where to watch Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Washington Commanders will square off with Dallas Cowboys in a Week 17 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

Christmas Day delivers another marquee NFL matchup as the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders square off in a rivalry game that still carries plenty of intrigue, even with both teams eliminated from playoff contention.

Dallas, led by Dak Prescott, enters with pride and momentum on the line, aiming to reward its fan base and close the regular season as strong as possible, while Washington, sitting at 4–11, looks to play spoiler and give its supporters something to celebrate before the year comes to a close.

When will the Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys match be played?

Washington Commanders play against Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Thursday, December 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on CBS and Netflix.