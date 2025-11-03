Not only Jayden Daniels: Commanders suffer multiple injuries in blowout loss to Seahawks

The Washington Commanders’ latest outing turned out to be more disastrous than expected. Not only did they suffer another loss, this time to the Seattle Seahawks, but multiple injuries also struck hard, shaking the core of Jayden Daniels’ squad.

Hearts stopped at Northwestern Stadium as Daniels’ elbow bent unnaturally after making contact with the turf, leaving everyone in the stands stunned. While medical evaluations are still pending, the images of the injury were nothing short of alarming.

“QB Jayden Daniels, who left Sunday’s loss with his left arm immobilized, suffered a dislocated elbow and will have an MRI to determine how long he’s out, sources say,” the insider Ian Rapoport revealed via X.

Despite the situation, the reporter noted that the injury could have been far worse than it ultimately turned out to be. “The belief is it’s not as bad as it could’ve been. But Daniels will miss several games.”

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders.

Major loss for the defense

Daniels’ absence wasn’t the only setback for Dan Quinn’s team, as the defense has now been dealt a major blow. While medical evaluations are still pending, it’s believed that cornerback Marshon Lattimore may have torn his ACL, potentially ending his season.

“CB Marshon Lattimore, who left Sunday’s loss early, is feared to have torn his ACL, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’ll have an MRI, but another significant injury from a rough Sunday night,” the insider Rapoport reported via @RapSheet.

Marshon Lattimore #2 of the Washington Commanders.

Another nightmare in Washington

With Daniels and Lattimore already sidelined, the Commanders’ coach knows he will likely be without one of his wide receivers as well, potentially for the remainder of the season.

Luke McCaffrey, one of the team’s primary passing options at quarterback, broke his collarbone on one of the opening snaps against the Seahawks, and his participation this NFL season could now be seriously in jeopardy moving forward.

Rapoport stated: “Bad to worse: #Commanders WR and returner Luke McCaffrey broke his collarbone last night, per The Insiders, and is headed to Injured Reserve. Another blow on a bad night in Washington. It was the first play of the game, and now likely misses the season.”