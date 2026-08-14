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Is Malik Willis playing today? Dolphins’ starting QB vs Commanders in Week 1 of 2026 NFL Preseason

Malik Willis is the new Miami Dolphins quarterback, but is he playing in Week 1 of the 202 NFL preseason against the Washington Commanders?

Malik Willis #2 of the Miami Dolphins
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesMalik Willis #2 of the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins play against the Washington Commanders in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Preseason. Given that Malik Willis is the QB1 of the AFC East team, but also that he is a newcomer, all eyes are on him to see if he suits up or not for this game.

During Wednesday’s presser, Miami Dolphins’ new head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed Malik Willis will play vs Commanders. This might prove to be the best decision as Willis has been a backup throughout his whole career. These reps could be very valuable for Willis.

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Jayden Daniels playing status vs Dolphins is also confirmed. However, Daniels and Willis face very different situations. Daniels’ focus is to stay healthy and keep his level up. Meanwhile, Willis needs to prove he is QB1 caliber.

Malik Willis’ preseason stats

Given that he’s been a backup for the majority of his career, Willis has been an active preseason performer. Hence, he is used to get plenty of reps in preseason as part of the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers.

YearTeamCompAttYardsTDINTCarriesRush YdsRush TD
2025Green Bay Packers1834221209601
2024Tennessee Titans*202720521111010
2023Tennessee Titans284446723191301
2022Tennessee Titans274931821141591
* Just before trade to Packers, which happened after preseason games
See also

Is Geno Smith playing today? Jets’ starting QB vs Bucs in Week 1 of 2026 NFL Preseason

Dolphins’ preseason schedule

Miami will face three NFC teams during the 2026 NFL Preseason. Two of those games will be at home, so at least the Dolphins get to save traveling time. Now, it’s up to them to prove they have what it takes to be a competitive team in the NFL.

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)LocationTV & Broadcast
Week 1Friday, Aug 14at Washington Commanders7:00 PMNorthwest StadiumCBS Miami / WPTV
Week 2Saturday, Aug 22vs. New York Giants4:00 PMHard Rock StadiumNFL Network / CBS Miami
Week 3Friday, Aug 28vs. Atlanta Falcons7:00 PMHard Rock StadiumCBS Miami / WPTV
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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