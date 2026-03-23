Could NY Giants’ meetings hint at positions they’ll look to address in 2026 NFL Draft?

The New York Giants have an intriguing number of picks heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. They’ve already started meetings with some top prospects, which could offer hints about the decisions they’ll ultimately make starting April 23.

A few days ago, members of the Giants held a meeting with Raja Nelson. The receiver was a key player for North Dakota State Bison last season and could potentially become a new weapon for Jaxson Dart.

Evidently, the wide receiver corps is a key area of focus for New York moving forward. Ted Hurst of Georgia State Panthers is also one of the names the Giants are keeping an eye on.

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Nick Dawkins had a successful season with the Penn State Nittany Lions and is another prospect who has held discussions with the Giants. The offensive lineman has also been interviewed by teams including the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens.

Nick Dawkins #53 of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

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How did the Giants’ receiving corps perform in 2025?

The fact that the Giants have met with several college football receivers indicates that they might be looking to rebuild a unit that struggled to support Jaxson Dart during his rookie campaign. Although the team recently signed Darnell Mooney to a one-year deal, his arrival is seen as a necessary gamble following a 2025 where he recorded only 32 receptions for 443 yards in Atlanta.

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see also Odell Beckham Jr. open to joining Jaxson Dart on the NY Giants

The connection between Dart and his receivers was a major point of failure, largely because the Giants’ wideouts combined for a league-high drop rate and failed to create consistent separation. Statistically, the struggle was evident as Dart finished with a 63.7% completion rate, often because his targets were unable to win their matchups on intermediate routes.

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Protecting Dart, another goal

The Giants are making it a clear priority to protect Jaxson Dart after a rookie season where the offensive line was a significant point of concern. Despite a perceived mid-season turnaround, Dart was sacked 35 times across just 14 games, resulting in a staggering 152 yards lost and a sack rate of 9.4%.

Consequently, many analysts expect the Giants to use their high draft capital on an elite anchor like Spencer Fano or Francis Mauigoa to ensure the QB has the time and security needed to reach his full potential.

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The NY Giants’ 2026 NFL Draft picks

Round 1 – No. 5

Round 2 – No. 37

Round 4 – No. 105

Round 5 – No. 145

Round 6 – No. 186

Round 6 – No. 192 (from Miami)

Round 6 – No. 193 (from Dallas)

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