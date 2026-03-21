Odell Beckham Jr. open to joining Jaxson Dart on the NY Giants

As teams continue to strengthen their rosters for the upcoming season, the New York Giants of Jaxson Dart are among them—and Odell Beckham Jr. wouldn’t mind a return to the Big Apple.

“Looking forward to hopefully getting the opportunity to play this year, and this is kind of just the starting point,” he said, when asked by Kay Adams about playing alongside Dart in New York.

“If that opportunity presents itself, I would love to do that and be excited about that.” Inactive since the 2024 season, the wide receiver is seeking a second chance with the team that believed in him from the very beginning.

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A memorable run in New York

During his five-season tenure with the New York Giants (2014–2018), Odell Beckham Jr. established himself as one of the most prolific receivers in NFL history.

Odell Beckham #13.

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Across 59 games, OBJ hauled in 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns, averaging an elite 92.8 yards per game. His legendary start included winning the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year award and earning three consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

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Despite missing time due to injuries, he remains the fastest player in league history to reach 200 receptions and 4,000 receiving yards, forever cementing his legacy in Big Blue history.

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A ring to his name

After joining the Los Angeles Rams mid-season in 2021, Odell Beckham Jr. became a vital piece of their championship run.

In Super Bowl LVI, OBJ scored the game’s opening touchdown with a 17-yard reception and had already racked up 52 yards on two catches before a tragic ACL injury sidelined him in the second quarter.

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Despite the injury, his early dominance set the tone for the Rams’ 23–20 victory over the Bengals, finally earning him his first Super Bowl ring and proving he could still perform on the biggest stage.

Jaxson Dart’s receivers

Heading into his second season, Jaxson Dart will have a significantly upgraded arsenal at his disposal to lead the Giants’ offense. The group is headlined by superstar Malik Nabers, reliable veteran Darius Slayton, and the explosive new addition Darnell Mooney.

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Supporting this trio is a deep rotation featuring the recently re-signed Isaiah Hodgins, rookie talent Beaux Collins, and the lightning-fast Calvin Austin III, providing Dart with a versatile mix of size and verticality to stretch opposing defenses in 2026.

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