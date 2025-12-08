Cowboys’ Dak Prescott gets significant injury update on star teammate from Brian Schottenheimer

After the Dallas Cowboys’ latest outing, which ended in a loss to the Lions, alarms went off over the missed opportunity to close the gap with the Eagles. From now on, both Dak Prescott and Brian Schottenheimer know they can’t afford to lose any more ground in this stretch of the NFL season.

On the immediate horizon are the Minnesota Vikings, who will face the Cowboys in a high-stakes Sunday Night Football matchup at AT&T Stadium. The good news for Prescott and company is that CeeDee Lamb is making favorable progress from his concussion, raising hopes for his return.

Insider Jon Machota, via his X account, revealed the significant injury update provided by Schottenheimer regarding the wide receiver’s status: according to the HC, Lamb is “doing good. Progressing nicely.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident involving Lamb, which forced him to leave the field, occurred just minutes into the third quarter. Up to that point, the wide receiver had recorded a total of six catches for 121 yards.

Dak Prescott #4 checks on CeeDee Lamb.

Advertisement

Lamb’s numbers this season in Dallas

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has firmly established himself as Dak Prescott‘s principal weapon in the Dallas Cowboys’ offense this season. Through the air, Lamb has been a high-volume and efficient playmaker, racking up 57 receptions for 865 yards.

Advertisement

see also Jerry Jones’ warning to entire NFL about Cowboys’ chances to make the playoffs

While his touchdown total stands at 3, his impressive 15.2 yards per reception average underscores his ability to turn short catches into significant gains and consistently move the chains for the Cowboys.

Advertisement

What lies ahead for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys face a critical and challenging final stretch as they fight to secure their spot in the playoffs. The team will benefit from two consecutive home games at AT&T Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cowboys will conclude their schedule with two key divisional road tests: first against the Commanders and finally, a potentially decisive finale against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Dallas must emerge victorious in these high-stakes contests to ensure a postseason bid.

Advertisement