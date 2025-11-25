CeeDee Lamb makes honest confession to Dak Prescott, Cowboys after disappointing 2025 NFL season

CeeDee Lamb has been far from the outstanding wide receiver he usually is. Now, after a disappointing 2025 NFL season, the star pass-catcher has made something clear to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys regarding his performances.

This has not been Lamb’s year at all. The receiver has struggled to stay healthy, and those setbacks have directly impacted his production week after week. His last game was prove of it.

In Week 12, Lamb ran into problems once again. Although he recorded 75 yards, he caught just four of his 11 targets — a level of inefficiency he openly admits is below his own standards.

CeeDee Lamb gets real with Cowboys after multiple drops against the Eagles

Earlier this year, the Cowboys made the decision to acquire George Pickens. He was expected to be the team’s WR2, but halfway through the season he has taken over as the statistical WR1.

Lamb, meanwhile, has not been the dominant force fans are used to seeing. Injuries and inconsistency have defined his campaign, and the numbers reflect that reality.

The wideout has totaled 632 yards and just two touchdowns. However, those aren’t even the stats drawing the most attention. So far, Lamb has posted a 50% receiving success rate — tied for the second-lowest mark of his career alongside his 2024 season. He has not been a reliable target, and he knows it.

“It’s really just a lack of focus on my end, honestly,” CeeDee Lamb said, via the team’s website. “Just thinking of doing two before one. And there’s been plenty of that going on. And by that, I mean, I’m thinking about my next move before catching the ball, and things of that nature. There’s not really much on anybody else but myself, and I’ve never been a type to really point the finger. It’s all on me, and I gotta answer that.”