Jerry Jones sent a warning to the entire league regarding the Dallas Cowboys' playoff chances. Despite a painful loss to the Detroit Lions, the owner is not going to wave the white flag.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones is still not giving up even though the Dallas Cowboys lost a crucial game on Thursday against the Detroit Lions. The owner said in an interview with 105.3 The Fan that his team can win out and finish with a 10-6-1 record.

“I knew what was at stake about our odds of getting in the playoffs. Can we literally win out? Of course we can win out. Is it going to be hard? Double of course. It is hard to win out. A lot of crazy things happen. So, we’ve got to look at the very narrow chance that if we get out of here and play better, yeah, we can be still playing when playoff time comes.”

Despite the fact that Dak Prescott and the offense have had a great season with two star receivers like CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, the defense failed once again in Detroit, and that has been the key factor keeping them from being Super Bowl contenders.

How can the Cowboys get in the NFL Playoffs?

The Cowboys can make the NFL playoffs if they win out and the Philadelphia Eagles lose at least three games. That would give Jerry Jones’ team the NFC East title and a ticket to the postseason.

In the wild card race, the situation is much more complicated. The Dallas Cowboys would have to win all their remaining games and get help from the Packers, Bears, 49ers, or Lions with at least three losses. As impossible as it may seem, Jones asked his fans not to give up either.

“I’ll tell you this right now, I didn’t think I’d be sitting here explaining why we didn’t play better than we played. I understand the frustration of our fans, but stay tuned.”

