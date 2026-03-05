Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes receives a hilarious request from an NBA All-Star to serve as his backup QB

We know that stars from other sports are often fans of the NFL, and the admiration works both ways. Athletes frequently show mutual respect for one another, especially when it involves a superstar such as Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. It is always interesting to hear a player from another sport talk about the possibility of competing in the NFL, and that was the case with NBA star Anthony Edwards.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said he remained serious about his long-discussed idea of attempting to play in the NFL if he captured an NBA championship before turning 30. In a viral clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by NBA Courtside, Edwards reiterated the possibility while discussing his long-term ambitions beyond basketball.

“Especially if I get one while I’m still young. I get one before I turn 30, I’m definitely going to try and play football.” Edwards was then asked what position he would consider playing if he pursued professional football. The Timberwolves guard responded while joking about the idea of eventually making the transition.

“Probably receiver,” Edwards said jokingly. “I might try to go, quarterback. Probably backup quarterback. I ain’t really got to play unless my starter gets hurt. I could go for that if my starter quarterback gets hurt and everybody loves a backup… play behind [Patrick Mahomes] or something.”

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This is not the first time Edwards has mentioned the NFL

Edwards also referenced the idea again in October 2024 during ESPN’s Cover Up series while appearing alongside Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings. “If I win a ring in the next 3-4 years, I’m going to play football.” The comment once again sparked discussion about whether the NBA star could realistically attempt a crossover.

While the remarks have largely been made in a lighthearted context, Edwards’s comments have drawn attention because of his growing status as one of the NBA’s premier young players. As his profile around the league continues to rise, statements like these naturally generate curiosity among fans.

Even so, such a scenario appears unlikely for now, especially considering the steady progress he has shown in the NBA. The Timberwolves guard is averaging a career high 29.7 points per game along with 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals. He is also shooting career-best marks of 49.4 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range across 52 games while playing 35.7 minutes per contest.