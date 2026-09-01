Cowboys explain decision to cut QB Joe Milton, leave door open for reunion

After announcing the 53-man roster, Brian Schottenheimer’s Dallas Cowboys parted ways with Joe Milton III, although his return has not been ruled out.

The Dallas Cowboys released Joe Milton III, thus moving on from a potential backup for Dak Prescott heading into next season. Brian Schottenheimer, according to Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt, said he ultimately leaned toward Sam Howell based on what he did during the final stretch of training camp.

“I think when we looked at the whole body of work we felt like Sam had done more [in terms of executing the offense],” the head coach stated. Insider Todd Archer also revealed that Schotty does not rule out the possibility of bringing Milton back to the practice squad if he clears waivers, although it is also a decision that the QB will have to consider.

The support from the coaching staff for the former Tennessee Volunteers player was outstanding, even though their paths may not remain together in the short term. “I think Joe is going to be a terrific player in this league,” Schottenheimer said.

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Milton’s numbers that failed to convince

Joe Milton III put up solid box-score numbers during the Cowboys’ preseason action, completing 29 of 43 passes (67.4%) for 378 yards, three passing touchdowns, and no interceptions, while adding 12 carries for 14 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Joe Milton III former Cowboys QB.

Despite showing off his cannon arm and accounting for four total scores, his play lacked the overall consistency and down-to-down accuracy the coaching staff wanted to see.

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As of now, only one backup for Prescott in Dallas

With just a few days remaining before the start of a new NFL season, one of the teams generating the most excitement, as usual, is the Dallas Cowboys. The staff led by Brian Schottenheimer will enter Week 1 with only Dak Prescott and Sam Howell available at quarterback.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks on the field prior to a preseason game.

Will the Cowboys bring in a new QB?

The short QB room in America’s Team could indicate that a new addition may be on the way. However, for now, it is unknown whether the Cowboys will bring in a new quarterback in the short term, although no options have been ruled out.

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Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on.

A new hope in Dallas

Names like CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens make up the offense of a team with serious aspirations of reaching the Super Bowl. To achieve that, they will have to get off to a strong start in an NFL season that promises to be highly competitive.

Week 1, at New York Giants (September 13)

Week 2, vs Washington Commanders (September 20)

Week 3, vs Baltimore Ravens (September 27)

Week 4, at Houston Texans (October 4)

Week 5, vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (October 8)