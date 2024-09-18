Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott believes Dallas Cowboys loss against Saints has been magnified by national media

Dak Prescott sent a strong message to reporters after the Dallas Cowboys lost against the Saints.

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dak Prescott is once again under a lot of scrutiny after the Dallas Cowboys suffered a huge 44-19 loss at home with the New Orleans Saints. Considering Jerry Jones just gave him a big contract extension, the pressure is on for the quarterback.

During the last three years, Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy have 36 regular season wins, but, when the playoffs arrive, America’s Team just cannot deliver.

Now, the traditional debate has started in the NFL regarding the Cowboys being a Super Bowl contender or not. In fact, the star quarterback believes all the talk on national media was a factor to explain the loss with the Saints.

Why did the Dallas Cowboys lose to Saints?

According to Dak Prescott, the loss against the New Orleans Saints doesn’t come as a surprise for him. The player said it’s all magnified due to media narratives.

“That’s why you can’t listen to other people’s opinions and read what you guys (reporters) write. Respectfully. I mean, you all may have put this team more on a high more than we should have been and now we’ve just simply got to reset. We’ve got to respond.”

