As good as they’ve been at home, the Dallas Cowboys have had some serious issues replicating their success on the road. They dropped the ball and the chance to lead the NFC East Division by losing back-to-back matchups away from AT&T Stadium.

That’s a worrisome trend, considering they’re likely going to have to go through the San Francisco 49ers or Philadelphia Eagles if they want to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time in almost three decades.

Nonetheless, even after losing to the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, the Cowboys feel more than confident in their defense, and HC Mike McCarthy believes they have what it takes to turn things around going forward.

McCarthy Is Happy Despite The Losses

McCarthy’s team was pretty close to pulling off the upset on the road vs. the Miami Dolphins, but to no avail. Even so, he thinks his defensive unit is going to learn from this experience ahead of the playoffs.

“These are the games that I personally really enjoy because, to think you’re ever going to win a championship, you need these games, especially on the road,” McCarthy told The Athletic. “Great road wins are things that we all remember throughout the years. That’s why the urgency to come in here, we put a lot into the game. But it’s definitely something we can grow from. ”

Dak Prescott has been the MVP for the Cowboys this season, but their defense has proven to be championship-caliber level when they’re at their best, even when they lose:

“For the defense to keep us in the game, to me that’s the definition of complementary football. I thought we battled back and forth. The defense stood up, and we came back,” the coach continued. “We can play better than we did today, and to me that’s exciting.”

The Cowboys need to find a way to be as dominant on the road as they’re at home. That’s the only thing holding them back from hoisting the Vince Lombardi trophy.