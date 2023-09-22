The Dallas Cowboys entered the season like an unstoppable force, dominating New York teams with a combined score of 70-10. Their impressive 40-0 victory over the Giants and 30-10 win against the Jets showcased a formidable defense, led by standout player Micah Parsons.

However, their promising start took a devastating hit when cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending ACL tear during practice on Thursday. Owner Jerry Jones expressed his thoughts on the injury during an interview on 105.3 The Fan.

Jones stated: “No one has the impact he has. The facts are that we do have depth. We don’t have depth with somebody with his unique abilities, but we’ve got depth relative to playing the position.”

Jerry Jones Dismisses Trading for a Cornerback Similar to Diggs

Despite they lost their best cornerback, the defense has enough pieces to still be among the best. However, losing a player with such a unique ability to create turnovers is something that may lead to the question on whether they are going to make a move such as a trade.

Regarding the possibility of acquiring a cornerback with a similar skillset, Jones was clear: “You can’t do that. That’s just not real. That’s like saying that ‘I want to be Tom Cruise.’ You don’t replace these irreplaceable players.”

The Cowboys are now dealing with the challenge of adapting to their new cornerback situation, but at least a past transaction gave them some guarantees. Considering how important experience could be at the position, having Stephon Gilmore in the lineup could be a significant presence.

How Old Is Trevon Diggs?

Trevon Diggs is 25 years old.