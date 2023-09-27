Taylor Swift was the biggest topic of the weekend in the NFL after she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium as a special guest of Travis Kelce during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears.

As a consequence, there was a 400% spike in Kelce’s jersey sales, Travis has 380k new Instagram followers and his famous podcast New Heights is number 1 overall on Apple.

Now, in something which might become a trend for the rest of the season, Taylor Swift also had an incredible impact on TV ratings in the US. Amid rumors of a possible relationship with Travis Kelce, this could be the top story to follow even above Patrick Mahomes.

Taylor Swift produces spectacular TV ratings for the NFL

Chiefs and Bears was the most-watched NFL game on any network during Week 3 averaging 24.3 million viewers on FOX. When the images of Taylor Swift started to spread on social media, the switch was immediate by millions of fans trying to get a glimpse of the singer.

Furthermore, in a very important detail, there was a 63% jump in female viewers (age 18-49) during last Sunday’s game. The broadcast also ranked first for women age 12-49.

The impact was amazing for the Chiefs as their web searches tripled and a sudden frenzy for tickets suddenly emerged. They sold more tickets on that day than any other during the season.