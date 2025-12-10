Jerry Jones delivers strong statement on George Pickens after his performance in Cowboys’ loss vs Lions

Dallas’ path to the upcoming playoffs seemed all but over after its loss to the Detroit Lions. However, the Eagles’ loss to the Chargers changed the outlook, with Jerry Jones encouraging Dak Prescott and the Cowboys to keep their foot on the gas. On top of that, the team owner had a message of support for George Pickens after his latest outing.

The WR — one of Dak Prescott’s top allies in offense — didn’t have his best outing in his last appearance with just five receptions, dropping a ball, and failing to score any touchdowns. But judging by the recent comments from the team’s top decision-maker, it’s not something that seems to worry the Cowboys too much.

“One of the things that you got to appreciate about George Pickens is his intensity for the competition,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Now, he is a big-time competitor. When it comes to competing and when it comes to loving the game, I emphasize that point right there, loving the game, then I give him A-pluses.

“I like what George Pickens has done all year,” the GM also added. “Just so that I’m real clear about it, I don’t have the concern that [others] debate about what George Pickens did or didn’t do in that game. I don’t have that kind of concern about him as far as his competing and helping us win football games on the field, at all.”

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys.

George Pickens’ numbers since arriving in Dallas

Since joining the team, George Pickens has made an immediate and significant impact on the Dallas offense. Over his tenure, he has accumulated a total of 78 receptions for an impressive 1,179 yards, demonstrating his ability to stretch the field.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers WR has also proven to be a reliable scoring threat, hauling in 8 touchdowns. His efficiency is highlighted by a strong average of 15.1 yards per reception.

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys

Can the Cowboys secure a playoff spot?

With only a handful of games left, and after the Eagles’ loss to the Rams this past Monday, Dallas is still clinging to hopes of earning a wild-card spot. According to the NFL’s official site, the Cowboys still have an 11% chance to reach the postseason — a number that could climb to roughly 15% if they manage to beat the Vikings in Week 15.

