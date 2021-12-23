Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos will clash off again at AT&T Stadium in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Check out how to watch this NFL game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team will clash again at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL regular season. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting NFL game in the US. For example, you can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial in the United States.

This will be their 124th overall meeting. No surprises here as the Dallas Cowboys have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 74 games so far; the Washington Football Team have celebrated a victory 47 times to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on December 12, 2021, and it ended in a 27-20 win for the Cowboys away at the FedExField in Washington. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021 NFL season.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team: Date

The 2021 NFL Week 16 game between Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team will be played on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team in 2021 NFL season

The game to be played between Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team on the 16th week of the regular 2021 NFL season, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option is NBC.