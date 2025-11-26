Crucial factor might keep Panthers away from playoffs

The Carolina Panthers couldn’t move past the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, despite intercepting Brock Purdy three times. The NFC South team dropped to 6-6 after losing a game that would have put them first in the division standings.

Bryce Young finished 18 of 29 for 169 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions and one sack. They are still in contention to win the division, but they must be consistent to achieve the goal. The challenge will be tougher in Week 13, when they face the Los Angeles Rams.

After that, they will play three divisional games, including two against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which could define the NFC South division winner. They are still competitive, but their forces might not be enough down the stretch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Panthers’ injury could derail their playoff plans

Besides Young’s performance, injuries prevented the Panthers from cashing in on Purdy’s off night. Bleacher Report’s NFL staff believes they will continue to hurt the team’s chances to succeed down the stretch.

Head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers

Advertisement

“In the early goings [of MNF], it felt like Carolina might pull off the upset. Then, cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Cory Thornton left the game with injuries, and San Francisco started to pull away,” they wrote. “The Panthers were already without linebackers Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom, who were inactive. Up next are the white-hot Los Angeles Rams, and if the Carolina defense isn’t significantly healthier, it can pretty much forget about catching Tampa before its Week 14 bye.”

Advertisement

At 6-6, the Panthers can still succeed. They aren’t competing in a strong division, but the lack of consistency doesn’t only affect their opponents. They need to win as many games as possible to return to the postseason.