Tyreek Hill gives Chiefs, NFL teams concerning news on his recovery ahead of 2026 season

After long months of rumors that linked Tyreek Hill to many NFL teams, including a Kansas City Chiefs reunion, concerning news have been spoken by the wideout.

Tyreek Hill was one of the most talked about free agent wide receivers in the early stages of the NFL free agency period. However, many questions around him centered on the recovery from his leg injury. One of the teams that was reportedly interested was the Kansas City Chiefs, but after new updates, the reunion is highly unlikely.

Hill posted a video of himself working out and said the timeline for his return is still unclear. The more concerning news is that Hill said he has “no power” in his left leg, where he suffered a dislocated knee, torn ACL and LCL during last season.

The Kansas City Chiefs, alongside many other teams who showed some kind of interest, will clearly be wary of signing Hill now. Also, Hill is 32 years old already. Combine his age with his serious knee injury, and the concerns outweigh the upside.

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Could Tyreek Hill miss the entire 2026 NFL season?

Fitness-wise, Hill is still optimistic, though his status for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is in serious jeopardy. Still, a full recovery should happen before the season ends.

Tyreek Hill says he still has no power in his left leg:



"So it's about 10 months after doing two surgeries … I have no power in my left leg, so I'm trying to regain all the power back in my left leg. But it's one day at a time." pic.twitter.com/8ykOZco8BI — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 23, 2026

The real danger for Hill in 2026 is that no team trusts he is fully fit to actually be of help to the offense. One could argue that aspect is the one that jeopardizes Hill’s season the most.

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The injury also puts Hill’s strengths into question

Hill’s biggest strength was his speed and swiftness. Now that his leg and knee are very compromised, questions on his speed are also rising. Also, his ability to change directions in open field is poised to be slower too.

Hill’s future in the NFL is an uphill battle right now. His status as a top-tier wide receiver in the league might be over. For now, his focus is to recover in the best way possible, then, look ahead into the future.