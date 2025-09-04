The 2025 NFL season kicks off with an NFC East matchup. Dak Prescott faces the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is not intimidated by Jalen Hurts and the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Football is finally back, and what a way to start. The Cowboys visit the Eagles in Philadelphia for the first game of the 2025 season, and Dak Prescott is ready for the challenge.

Arriving at Lincoln Financial Field, Prescott was caught on camera singing a peculiar song: “Fly Like an Eagle.” For many, this was a clear message that the quarterback does not fear Jalen Hurts’ team.

Dak Prescott sings “Fly Like an Eagle” while arriving at Lincoln Financial Field

In Week 1, the Cowboys are not considered favorites to start the season with a win. Dallas has undergone several changes recently, while the Eagles enter as the defending Super Bowl champions.

However, Dak Prescott seems comfortable heading into the season opener. The quarterback holds a 9-4 record against Philadelphia, and that success has built his confidence for this matchup.

As he entered the stadium, Prescott was spotted singing Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like an Eagle” before going into the locker room. He knew cameras were rolling, and he took advantage of the moment to make a statement.

According to fans, this was a clear message to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles that, despite the odds, the Cowboys are confident they can defy expectations and steal a victory.

With the departure of Micah Parsons this offseason, Dallas could face major struggles against Philadelphia’s powerful offense. Nevertheless, Prescott’s strong track record has many believing the Eagles might stumble and begin their title defense in the worst possible way.

