Jerry Jones claimed that he made an offer to Micah Parsons to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, in an effort to keep him with the Dallas Cowboys. That magic number was $40.5 million per season, coming right after Myles Garrett set the new benchmark with the Browns.

It’s important to remember that just in 2024, Jones had already given massive deals to his other two stars: Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. However, Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, clarified in an interview with First Take that the offer wasn’t as good as Jones made it seem to the media.

“Sometimes you got to be a little careful with what you read in the media, as far as what was offered to Micah. The guarantees that were offered, the average per year that was offered, there’s so much that goes into an NFL contract. If you look at many of these contracts that the Cowboys have done over the past few years and the recent ones, the guarantees don’t stretch much further than the first new year.”

What did Cowboys get for Micah Parsons trade?

The Dallas Cowboys received two first-round picks and Kenny Clark in the trade for Micah Parsons. In the end, the Packers offered Parsons an impressive four-year, $188 million contract.

Mulugheta mentioned that, considering the $120 million guaranteed that Micah received from Green Bay, the difference is enormous compared to what Jerry Jones was trying to offer in his initial proposal to the star.

“If you look at Micah’s current deal, he has guarantees into four years from now. So, again, there are certain things that have been put out in the media to make it look as though Micah had turned down a great deal, but, that’s simply not the case.”