David Mulugheta confirmed during an interview with First Take that Micah Parsons was ready to sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys at the end of his third season with the team.

However, Jerry Jones chose to prioritize Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. “As far as the contract, for us this kind of moved at a normal pace initially. We were open to doing a deal as we stated with the Cowboys after his third season (2023). At the time, the Cowboys had other deals to do. Dak Prescott was coming up, their quarterback, their leader, as well as CeeDee Lamb. So, we knew that we would have to wait our turn.”

Although he also took a long time to give them contract extensions, Jones did decide to give historic sums of money to Prescott and Lamb. In contrast, Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers when he demanded to be paid what he deserved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did Cowboys trade Micah Parsons?

The Cowboys traded Micah Parsons because Jerry Jones was never satisfied with how David Mulugheta handled the negotiation. The owner had moved quickly to secure a handshake agreement with the player, but it was only natural that the agent would get involved.

In fact, Mulugheta confirmed that at the end of the 2024 season, when the Prescott and Lamb matters were already behind them, they asked Jones again about a contract extension, but there was no response.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: After Micah Parsons’ trade, Jerry Jones could get revenge on agent David Mulugheta with another Cowboys’ star player

“So, after his fourth season, we asked again if they were ready to start negotiating a deal. At that time, they told us they would let us know when they were and, for some reason, that never happened with me.”